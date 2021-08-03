New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is fighting the release of an investigative report alleging sexual harassment by publishing photos of him hugging politicians and politicians hugging people.

The photos were published in Cuomo’s 85 page written response to the investigative report in which former President Obama is pictured hugging failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Another photo shows Andrew Cuomo and President Joe Biden holding each other, while looking into each others eyes without masks.

A response report by Cuomo's attorney, posted to the governor's website, includes as "exhibits" 8 pages of photos of the governor embracing people, followed by 15 pages of photos of other politicians — such as Biden, Harris, Obama and Mario Cuomo — doing the same. pic.twitter.com/bqF0Y2dURz — Graham Kates (@GrahamKates) August 3, 2021

Other photos in the report show Cuomo kissing Al Gore, daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, his father, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R).

Gov. Cuomo has released an 85-page written response to the independent investigation, but it's only 26 pages of text. Most of the rest is dozens of photos of him hugging people and other politicians hugging people: https://t.co/qjNW1idpOY pic.twitter.com/AmyfNpKzXG — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 3, 2021

Governor Cuomo rejected the findings of the independent investigative report by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Tuesday, “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” he said.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he stated. “That is just not who I am or who I have ever been.”

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," Gov. Cuomo says, rejecting the detailed findings and exhaustive investigation by the New York attorney general. "I never touched anybody inappropriately …or made inappropriate sexual advances." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 3, 2021

James announced her investigation “revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest level of government.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), New York Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Greg Meeks (D-NY) have all called for Cuomo resignation.

After reading his statement with Gillibrand calling on Cuomo to resign, Schumer dodges questions on whether he should be impeached and removed. “I continue to believe he should resign,” he says in response to three Cuomo-related questions. pic.twitter.com/OPbKRworfn — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised Andrew Cuomo and then testified to New York’s Attorney General on allegations of sexual misconduct before the investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

The report says Chris Cuomo testified in the investigation in which “Chris Cuomo explained” to investigators “that there was discussion about remedial measures” Andrew Cuomo “should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait.’”