Congressional Democrats have reacted to the results of an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state government employees.

According to James, who released details of the investigation at a press conference on Tuesday, the Cuomo administration fostered a “hostile work environment” filled with “rife with fear and intimidation.”

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” James said of the findings.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) reacted to the news and released a joint statement, calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable,” the statement read. “Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories — and we commend the women for doing so.”:

“No elected official is above the law,” the statement continued. ” The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the governor should resign.”

“In March we said it was time for the Governor to resign,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) said in a tweet. “The disturbing nature of @NewYorkStateAG‘s findings solidifies the inevitable conclusion that the Governor must step aside now.”:

“Agreed,” wrote Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who shared Cuomo’s 2013 tweet calling for a “zero tolerance policy” regarding sexual harassment. “Resign now and don’t force legislators to confront such staggering hypocrisy by impeaching you.”:

Empire State Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Thomas Suozzi (D-NY), and Gregory Meeks (D-NY) released a joint statement calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

“The office of Attorney General Tish James conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation of the disturbing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo,” the statement read. “The investigation has found that the governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment, and violated state and federal law.”

“We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power,” the statement continued. “The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

“I again reiterate my call for the Governor to resign,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) said in a tweet. “The findings presented today as part of the Attorney General’s sexual misconduct investigation further underscore the need for the Governor to step down.”:

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), along with Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Brian Higgins (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Yvette Clark (D-NY), Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Grace Meng (D-NY), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) released a joint statement regarding the findings of the investigation.

“Sexual harassment is an extremely serious transgression, and we stand with the brave women who have come forward to share their experiences working for and around Governor Andrew Cuomo,” the statement read. “It is clear that he engaged in inappropriate, unlawful and abusive behavior.”:

“The Attorney General’s report is deeply disturbing, clear and thorough,” the statement continued. “For the good of New York State, Andrew Cuomo must resign. If he does not, the New York State Assembly must begin impeachment proceedings.”

The statement also alluded to Cuomo’s 2013 tweet:

We note with interest Governor Cuomo’s own May 17, 2013 statement calling on Assembly Member Vito Lopez to “resign, effective immediately” when the Assembly investigation announced its findings: ‘there should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment and we must now send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.’ We agree.

“.@NewYorkStateAG led a thorough & fair investigation,” Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) said. “What I said in March stands. Governor Cuomo must resign.”:

