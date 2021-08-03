Lee Zeldin: ‘Andrew Cuomo Must Resign or be Impeached’

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who announced in April that he is running for governor of New York in 2022, reacted Tuesday to an investigation conducted through New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) office which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed multiple women.

Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee for Governor of New York, called for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment.

“Andrew Cuomo must resign or be impeached,” Zeldin wrote in a statement. “Cuomo institutionalized widespread abuse within his administration and tried to silence his many victims, which enabled him to continue openly preying on those around him. Over the last few months, Cuomo has continued his attempts to undermine the investigations into his wrongdoing and those carrying them out…”

🚨Andrew Cuomo must RESIGN or BE IMPEACHED! pic.twitter.com/7UNfMbYmxm — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 3, 2021

According to Zeldin, it is “up to all of us to hold him accountable,” saying “Cuomo must resign, and if he doesn’t resign, Democrats running the State Legislature in Albany must impeach him.”

If they don’t impeach him, we must hold Governor Cuomo and every single person who has enabled him accountable at the ballot box on Election Day in 2022. Whether it’s the deadly nursing home order and coverup, his absurd $5.1 million self-congratulatory book deal, or rampant sexual harassment, abuse, and intimidation, New York needs new leadership to restore our state to glory, rather than govern scandal to scandal.

Zeldin also said New Yorkers “need a governor who will put their priorities first” and “not prioritize self-preservation in the face of endless misconduct.”

“This is a crisis of leadership, and it’s up to every New Yorker to hold Cuomo accountable and save our state,” Zeldin concluded.

