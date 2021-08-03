Poll: Lisa Murkowski Leads GOP Challengers in Alaska Senate Race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is leading her challengers in Alaska’s Senate race, according to an Alaska Survey Research poll released this week.

In a four-person ranked-choice voting (RCV) setup, Murkowski leads her potential challengers, as conservative Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka fares the best, falling nine points behind, garnering 27 percent to the incumbent’s 36 percent:

The second round of the survey, which does not include Joe Miller — who famously defeated Murkowski in Alaska’s GOP Senate primary in 2010, only to lose to Murkowski following her successful write-in campaign — showed Tshibaka edging out Murkowski 40 percent to 39 percent. Miller does not appear to be running this election cycle.

The third round, which eliminated Democrat state Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, who is weighing a bid against Murkowski, showed Murkowski up again, besting her conservative challenger by ten points:

The survey, taken July 11-21, with a sample size of 947, has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.

Tshibaka announced her bid this year, describing the long-time incumbent as an establishment figure who “represents the D.C. elite, the D.C. insiders, [and] the Biden administration.”

“She sucks up to CNN, and she’s a supporter of this radical Biden administration as it continues this divisive and dictatorial agenda that’s driving us toward debt, dependency, and ultimately a divided states of America, and I won’t stand for any of that,” she said during a May appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting Murkowski’s support stems from D.C.

“We have endorsements from Alaskans. That’s how it’s shaking out. She’s got a lot of money behind her from D.C. George Soros has praised her. The New York Times calls her a symbol of resistance. We have Alaskans who are lining up behind us,” she said, adding that former Murkowski supporters are flocking to her campaign.

Indeed, Tshibaka is crushing Murkowski in both Alaska donors and small grassroots donations, figures from Quarter 2 of 2021 show.

According to a press release of the announcement, Tshibaka outraised Murkowski among Alaskans “by more than four times, and among small grassroots donors by eight-and-a-half times.” She has raised $759,098.21 in total, including $544,253.79 in the second quarter alone. Notably, this marks the second consecutive quarter Tshibaka has outraised Murkowski in donations from Alaskans, as “nearly” half of her donations came from residents. Only six percent of Murkowski’s contributions came from Alaskans. … According to the announcement, “Tshibaka has already raised more money than Murkowski’s three top opponents each raised for their entire campaigns in 2016.”

“I am proud to have the support of thousands of Alaskans and grassroots supporters who are backing the call to take back Alaska’s Senate seat from the Washington, D.C. insiders,” Tshibaka said in a statement at the time, adding that Murkowski’s numbers prove she is “part of the Washington, D.C. elite and she is beholden to the power brokers, not the people of our great state.”