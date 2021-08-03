Republicans and progressives called upon New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday, after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.

The investigation found that Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

James said investigators corroborated and substantiated allegations through interviews, evidence, including contemporaneous notes and communications, which will be made available to the public.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on Cuomo to resign. GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY) called for Cuomo to be “arrested immediately.”:

According to New York’s Democrat Attorney General, an independent investigation has found that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law. Cuomo should resign. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 3, 2021

Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. https://t.co/OyvXVoAN2K — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) August 3, 2021

From her personal account, Stefanik said Cuomo’s staff should be also held responsible:

Cuomo must RESIGN. Cuomo must be ARRESTED. Cuomo staff must be PROSECUTED. THE GOVERNOR’S CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN NEW YORK MUST END IMMEDIATELY.

James said the decision to resign would be ultimately up to Cuomo himself.

“The report speaks for itself. And right now, I think we should all be focused on [the] bravery of the women who came forward,” she said:

Should Cuomo resign after sexual harassment report's findings? AG James: "That decision is ultimately up to the governor of the State of New York. The report speaks for itself. And right now, I think we should all be focused on…[the] bravery of the women who came forward" pic.twitter.com/GSbXtnEKCw — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2021

President Joe Biden (D) had said during an ABC News interview in March that Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment investigation into him confirmed the women’s claims. “Yes,” Biden said at the time. “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted too.”:

In a March interview with ABC, President Biden was asked if Gov. Cuomo should resign if the investigation into him confirmed the claims of the women. "Yes. I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted too," Biden said at the time. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 3, 2021

A loud chorus of Democrats and progressives joined Republicans in calling on Cuomo to resign.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tweeted Tuesday after the news: “Time for Governor Cuomo to resign. There is no excuse, time is up.”:

Time for Governor Cuomo to resign. There is no excuse, time is up. https://t.co/1Op4wL7QvA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 3, 2021

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters that she found James’s report “deeply, deeply disturbing,” adding, “I do believe he should resign.”:

NEW: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she’s still reading the NY AG’s report on Cuomo but calls it “deeply, deeply disturbing.” “I do believe he should resign.” pic.twitter.com/OcTJvXweI4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

Local Democrat politicians also called for Cuomo to step down.

New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, chair of the Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, said if Cuomo does not resign, she will call on the state assembly to move to impeach him immediately:

The Attorney General's independent investigation concluded that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former staff, violating federal and state law. I am calling on him to resign. If Cuomo refuses, I am calling on @carlheastie & the Assembly to move to impeach immediately. — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) August 3, 2021

New York City Council Member Brad Lander and Democrat nominee for NYC Comptroller tweeted, “Governor Cuomo should have resigned in March. He should resign now. If he does not, he should be impeached. If he is not, he should be defeated at the polls.”:

Governor Cuomo should have resigned in March. He should resign now. If he does not, he should be impeached. If he is not, he should be defeated at the polls. — Brad Lander (@bradlander) August 3, 2021

NYC Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, chairman of the Cultural Affairs & Libraries Committee, also called for Cuomo to resign or be impeached:

He must go. He should resign. But if he doesn’t, he must be impeached. #CuomoResign #ImpeachCuomo https://t.co/zol0W2yyJ1 — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) August 3, 2021

Zephyr Teachout, who ran against Cuomo in 2014 and lost, tweeted, “If Andrew Cuomo doesn’t resign immediately, he should be impeached immediately. New York can’t function and provide the basic services of government with a dishonest, lawbreaking, toxic Governor.”:

If Andrew Cuomo doesn’t resign immediately, he should be impeached immediately. New York can’t function and provide the basic services of government with a dishonest, lawbreaking, toxic Governor. — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) August 3, 2021

Maya Wiley, who ran for New York City mayor, also called on Cuomo to resign:

The progressive New York Working Families Party also demanded he resign or be “removed” from office:

The facts are clear. Andrew Cuomo is unfit to lead and must resign or be removed from office. — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) August 3, 2021

A smattering of progressive pundits and media figures also called for not only Cuomo to resign, but his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who informally advised the governor on how to survive the sexual harassment allegations:

Governor Cuomo should resign and his brother, the purported journalist who advised him on strategy regarding these allegations, should step down or be fired from his position at CNN. https://t.co/5khN3uPWKg — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 3, 2021

Andrew is not the only Cuomo who needs to resign from his job today https://t.co/3ZMmiKhJ8e — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) August 3, 2021