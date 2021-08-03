‘WalkOutWednesday’ to Protest Forced Vaccinations at Jobs, Schools

A grassroots movement protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccines has named Wednesday, August 11 “WalkOutWednesday.”

“Join the movement to walk out and protest your place of employment and your school at noon in your time zone on Wednesday, August 11,” reads an announcement about the event. “No one should be forced, coerced, or pressured to receive the COVID shots.”

Walkout Wednesday to Protest Mandatory Shots! Organize #WalkOutWednesday in your area on August 11 at noon in your time zone. Walk out at noon on August 11 and gather outside to peacefully protest these mandates. https://t.co/qnKe5l9ODH pic.twitter.com/awgHgElskv — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) August 3, 2021

The invitation to organize continues:

The federal Emergency Use Authorization law and the FDA, including the FDA Fact Sheets, state unequivocally that each person has the “option to accept or refuse” the shots. These shots are experimental and investigational and have not been licensed by the FDA. The Nuremberg Code also states that voluntary consent “is absolutely essential.”

The call for a walkout comes just one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), now the subject of a bombshell investigation that concluded he sexually harassed current and former state employees, urged private businesses, including bars and restaurants, to allow only vaccinated customers in their doors:

Private businesses, I am asking them and suggesting to them go to vaccine-only admission. Go to vaccine-only admission. We did this. Radio City Music Hall months ago reopened vaccine-only, sold out all the shows. Sports arenas, they went up to about 90 percent vaccine-only.

“Private businesses, bars, restaurants — go to a vaccine-only admission,” he continued. “I believe it’s in your best business interest.”

Last week the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sent an email to employees stating all healthcare workers must receive COVID vaccines.

Florida-based public interest law firm Liberty Counsel, which specializes in religious freedom litigation under the First Amendment, announced it will represent VA employees.

In addition to the fact that the COVID vaccines are distributed under authorization of emergency use, and do not have full FDA approval, Liberty Counsel stated the shots “cannot be mandatory under Title VII.”

“In general, employee vaccine religious exemption requests must be accommodated, where a reasonable accommodation exists without undue hardship to the employer, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” the law firm explained, adding that federal employees may also claim religious exemptions under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

C-Shot Mandates and the Nuremberg Code

“Forcing people to receive one of these experimental COVID injections is a violation of federal law and ethical principles set forth in the Nuremberg Code." https://t.co/30IhceCPxD pic.twitter.com/XbJobqawqD — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) July 30, 2021

“In addition to federal law, the FDA includes the Nuremberg Code and the Helsinki Declaration on its website, emphasizing the fact that people cannot be forced to take experimental drugs without their full consent,” the firm stated.

“Forcing any person to receive one of these COVID injections is a violation of federal law,” Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said. “It is shocking that a federal agency would brazenly violate federal law.”

According to the walkout’s website, Individuals can organize WalkOutWednesday in their area on August 11 at noon in their time zone.

Suggestions for messages on signs for the walkout include:

NO Forced SHOTS, I am NOT an Experiment

Standing for American FREEDOM

I call the SHOT, NOT YOU

Coercion is not CONSENT.

“Employers, businesses, schools, medical facilities, or public places trying to force COVID shots on employees, students, or patrons must hear from you,” the announcement read. “Walk out at noon on August 11 and gather outside to peacefully protest these mandates.”