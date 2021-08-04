Biden White House Promotes Infrastructure Deal with Diesel Locomotive

The Biden White House promoted the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal now before the Senate with an image that features a diesel locomotive — featuring fuel and technology that the Biden administration is trying to phase out.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal makes the largest federal investment in public transit ever – in total, the new investments and reauthorization provide $89.9 billion in guaranteed funding for public transit over the next five years. pic.twitter.com/mfBKWJ9fAk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 4, 2021

The image, a throwback to mid-20th century advertising, avoids the forward-looking, “green” aesthetic of Biden’s infrastructure promises, and instead evokes imagery from the New Deal or the postwar eras of interstate transportation.

The engine bears the colors, markings, and design features of the GE Genesis, designed in the early 1990s and produced until 2001. Though the engine is missing the Amtrak logo, it closely resembles the engine used by Amtrak.

Ironically, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal promises to “modernize” the country’s rail fleet, and invest billions in upgrades to existing rail infrastructure, including the development of high-speed rail. Diesel engines do exist in high-speed rail, but they are considered “old school” technology, replaced by gas-turbine engines and electrical engines.

President Biden is known to romanticize travel by Amtrak, having used the service to commute from Delaware to Washington, DC. However, he has promoted the infrastructure bill by claiming it would advance new technologies.

