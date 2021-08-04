De Blasio Says Cuomo Should be Charged: ‘Clearly, There’s Grounds for Prosecution’

Appearing Wednesday on CBS This Morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should be charged after an investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

WATCH: @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio discusses his reaction to Governor Cuomo's refusal to resign after a sexual harassment investigation. He also discusses the city's new vaccine mandate for indoor activities and his thoughts on a mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/Opsk2t4szX — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 4, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

DAVID BEGNAUD: Should [Cuomo] be charged criminally? MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO: It looks like it. BEGNAUD: Should he be? MAYOR DE BLASIO: Yeah. If you assault a woman, if you do something against her will sexually, that’s criminal. And the Albany County District Attorney is looking at that and I think he should be charged.

Later, De Blasio addressed the Cuomo scandal at a press conference, saying: “Clearly, there’s grounds for prosecution.”

“But the most important thing right now is for the governor to resign and end the agony he’s putting the state of New York through and end the pain that these 11 women are going through, who were wronged in every sense in an unacceptable matter,” the mayor stated.