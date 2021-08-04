Kathryn Watson, a White House reporter for CBS News, said Wednesday that she keeps several copies of her coronavirus vaccination card in “multiple locations” at all times because she is “paranoid.”

“I now have images/data of my vax card stored with my doctor’s office, health insurance, and at least one other database, and I’ve stored pictures of my card in multiple locations because I’m paranoid,” Watson wrote in a tweet.

Responding to another user, who replied to her initial tweet and suggested that she laminate the card and put it on a lanyard, Watson replied, “Oh I did that immediately.”

Last month, Watson floated total vaccine segregation as a viable option in response to mounting complaints about restrictions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has imposed on the cruise industry, which requires that nearly everyone aboard be vaccinated.

“Easy, one boat for vaccinated people, another for unvaccinated people,” Watson wrote in response to a Bloomberg article that discussed how the cruise industry would juggle having both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

“Half joking but also half not,” Watson added.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, the Bloomberg article details “resumption of the cruise industry in the era of the Chinese coronavirus, as the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas resumes sailings from Miami to the Bahamas.”

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will mandate patrons show proof of vaccination prior to entering indoor establishments, including restaurants and gyms, a move President Joe Biden seemed to support when taking questions from the press Tuesday evening.

