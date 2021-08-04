The Democrat’s so-called $1 trillion infrastructure bill contains funding for the left’s favored climate change projects, including $216 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to pay for relocating tribal communities harmed by extreme weather.

The deal also included money for states to fix flooded highways, again said to be caused by climate change.

The New York Times reported:

The Department of Transportation would give states money to move highways out of flood-prone areas. The Environmental Protection Agency would pay for communities to relocate drinking water infrastructure at risk from flooding or other extreme weather. It’s not just infrastructure that would be relocated. The bill would provide $216 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for climate resilience and adaptation for tribal nations, which have been disproportionately hurt by climate change. More than half of that money, $130 million, would go toward “community relocation” — moving groups of Indigenous Americans away from vulnerable areas. The measure agreed to over the weekend includes billions of dollars to better prepare the country for the effects of global warming, in what could be the largest investment in climate resilience in American history.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also gets climate-change-related funding — $3.5 billion “to reduce damage from flooding.”

The bill also would give FEMA authority to award money based on a “social vulnerability index,” which is “a gauge that reflects poverty levels, the share of racial minorities and other measures,” the Times reported.

