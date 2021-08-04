Marsha Blackburn Proposes Adding Keystone XL to Infrastructure Deal

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced an amendment Wednesday to add the Keystone XL pipeline, shut down by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, to the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure deal.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the deal “contains a provision to create a ‘study and report’ on the effects of President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office — but does not restore it.”

Specifically, it says that the Secretary of Energy

shall— (1) conduct a study to estimate— (A) the total number of jobs that were lost as a direct or indirect result of section 6 of the Executive Order over the 10-year period beginning on the date on which the Executive Order was issued; and (B) the impact on consumer energy costs that are projected to result as a direct or indirect result of section 6 of the Executive Order 1663 EDW21994 589 S.L.C. over the 10-year period beginning on the date on which the Executive Order was issued; and (2) not later than 90 days after the date of enactment of this Act, submit to Congress a report describing the findings of the study conducted under paragraph (1).

Blackburn’s amendment calls for the president to revoke the executive order through which he canceled the pipeline, “[I]f the report submitted under subsection (b)(2) contains findings that state that the cancellation of the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline re6 sulted in numerous job losses and an impact on consumer energy costs.

In a statement, Blackburn said: “If Joe Biden cared about infrastructure, he would restart the Keystone XL Pipeline. Instead, Biden killed over 1,000 good-paying jobs by canceling the pipeline. For Biden, the infrastructure bill, just like the pipeline, is about appeasing AOC and the left’s woke socialist agenda.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Blackburn also proposed an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would spend $1 billion on the border wall, which Biden canceled after taking office, despite a migrant surge.

