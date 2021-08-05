Poll: More Americans Worried About Voter Fraud Than Voter Suppression

Despite President Joe Biden calling election integrity laws the new “Jim Crow,” more Americans are worried about voter fraud than voter suppression.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, 47 percent of participants were more worried about voter fraud and 46 percent were more concerned about voter suppression when asked which is “a bigger problem in U.S. elections.”

Along party lines, Republicans and Democrats had completely opposite priorities. Eighty-five percent of Republicans think voter fraud is most pressing, while nearly the same amount of Democrats (84 percent) were worried about suppression.

More independents (47 percent) sided with Republicans in saying voter fraud is a bigger problem, and 45 percent sided with Democrats on voter suppression.

Since the 2020 election, Republicans and Democrats have been jousting over loosening and tightening voter laws. Republican state legislatures have reformed 30 election integrity laws in 18 states so far. New election integrity measures include voter ID rules and early voting requirements — which Democrats have repeatedly painted as racist.

“The 21st century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting, and we’re going to challenge it vigorously,” Biden said during a speech about voter laws in Philadelphia.

Leftist Hollywood elites also went on an online tirade after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping new voter integrity law. More recently, Texas Democrats fled their state and their duties to deny a quorum for proposed voter integrity laws.

The same poll found that Biden’s approval rating has tanked within the past few months.

Breitbart News reported:

“President Biden gets a mixed job approval rating, with 46 percent of Americans approving and 43 percent disapproving,” reports the fake pollster. “This compares to a positive 49 — 41 percent job approval in May.”

Quinnipiac University polled more than 1,200 people between July 27 – August 2, 2021. The poll had a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.