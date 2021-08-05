Democrat Women Gather in D.C. to Discuss Kamala Harris Media Crisis

A group of Democrat women political strategists gathered for a dinner in Washington, D.C., in July, to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ media “crisis,” according to a report.

Axios reports that former adviser to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kiki McLean, hosted the dinner with former DNC officials Donna Brazile and Leah Daughtry; former Barack Obama spokesperson and Joe Biden adviser Stephanie Cutter; former Hillary Clinton spokeswomen and Democratic strategists Adrienne Elrod and Karen Finney; and former Obama communications director Jennifer Palmieri, who also worked for Hillary Clinton’s second failed presidential campaign.

No one from Harris’ office was present for the dinner but “Harris confidant Minyon Moore” attended, according to the report.

The group discussed best practices for fighting back against negative perceptions of Harris, as she has suffered a series of political setbacks in the first six months of the Biden presidency.

The group also complained that coverage of Harris reminded them of the coverage of Hillary Clinton which they perceived as sexist.

Polls show Harris as the least popular vice president in modern history. Damaging leaks about her office mistreating employees previously emerged in the media, fueling concerns of infighting and sabotage.

The Atlantic reported Thursday that Harris was frustrated with how the corporate media has treated her.

“Part of my frustration is the way that this system rewards sound bites” as opposed to “depth and thought,” Harris said in an interview with the Atlantic reporter Peter Nicholas.