Gretchen Whitmer Outraged by ‘Culture of Misogyny’ in Michigan, But Goes Soft on Andrew Cuomo

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) previously lamented the “longstanding culture of misogyny” in Lansing, but went soft on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) Wednesday, after a damning report detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

“It’s really depressing, honestly,” Whitmer said to Bridge Michigan in March about the state political environment that she characterized as “rife with sexism.”

“This culture hasn’t changed. This isn’t new,” the former legislator added.

“What is new is that there’s a bold set of women in the workforce that aren’t going to take it. They are documenting and they are speaking their truths, and that I find a great deal of inspiration in.”

Despite her depression over the matter, Whitmer did not get into any specific allegations against members of the Michigan legislature or government. But when thorough, explicit details were released in a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Tuesday, Whitmer appeared uncomfortable lodging any sort of criticism against her fellow Democrat.

The Michigan governor said a Cuomo resignation “probably” makes sense — not citing the allegations themselves involving Cuomo’s alleged abuse of women, but rather, because he’s lost the “faith and confidence” of the public.

.@GovWhitmer thinks Cuomo should resign because "many people have lost faith and confidence" – not because he's been exposed for a long history of sexual harassment. Hard to tell if Whitmer is referring to Cuomo's sexual harassment or nursing home scandal. pic.twitter.com/26YrUM99gS — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) August 4, 2021

“At this point in time I think, you know, uh, a resignation probably makes sense because I don’t know how you govern, uh, with, with so many people have lost faith and confidence,” Whitmer said.

“I think it’s important that the process play through, though, so, at the end of the day, um, the facts are out and the women have gotten the justice that I think they deserve,” she added.

James issued a lengthy report Tuesday detailing her investigation into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and alleged the governor violated both federal and state law.

The investigation found that Cuomo specifically “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” according to Breitbart News.