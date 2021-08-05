NRCC Pounces on Radical Cori Bush in Attack Ad for Vulnerable Democrats

The Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), released a new ad using Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) as its “star” after her viral interview where she was defending spending thousands of dollars on private security but then still called for defunding the police.

In a press release, the NRCC said, “Democrat Cori Bush is a STAR,” which is why the campaign committee will be using her “in the NRCC’s new attack ad on vulnerable Democrats.”

The ad depicts the huge rise in crime all over the county, while Democrats want to defund the police but still use tens-of-thousands of dollars for personal security services.

The ad also shows a clip of Bush from her recent interview:

“I’m going to make sure I have security. If I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So, suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police.” [Enphasis added]

At the end of the ad, it shows the words “Vote them out. November 8, 2022″ on the screen.

The NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said to Playbook PM in a statement, “We want to thank Cori Bush for reminding everyone [that] Democrats are the party of Defund the Police. … While violent crime ravages communities, Democrats are spending campaign dollars on private security for themselves.”

“[C]omments like Bush’s have been potent for the GOP in swing districts,” he added.

On Thursday, the NRCC came out with 15 additional ads targeting 15 vulnerable members whose seats they hope to pick up next year in the midterms.