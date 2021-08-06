On abortion, the Mercury-News noted:

Elder thinks Roe v. Wade should be overturned and that the issue of whether a woman has the right to an abortion should go back to the states to decide. “It’s pitted Americans against Americans and, in my opinion, unnecessarily,” he said, adding that he doesn’t understand why anybody in California is worried since it’s a left-leaning state with an overwhelmingly Democratic legislature that is unlikely to pass new limitations.

Elder has led contenders in every recent poll but one, which showed him neck-and-neck with Democrat real estate investor and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath. His numbers have only risen since state officials attempted to exclude him from the ballot, and he won in court. Known as “the Sage from South Central,” he would be Calfornia’s first black governor.

