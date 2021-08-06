Poll: Ron DeSantis Crushing Competitors by Near Double Digits

A Friday poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce reveals Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is crushing competitors by nearly double digit margins after establishment media issued a poll earlier this week claiming the opposite.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce, which Florida Politics previewed, shows DeSantis leading Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by eight points, 51 percent to 43 percent. In a match up against Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), DeSantis strengthens his position by one point, 51 percent to 42 percent.

The poll also indicates the governor holds a 54 percent approval rating throughout the state.

Establishment media, who “incorrectly predicted Ron DeSantis would sorely lose to Andrew Gillum in the 2018 Florida governors race,” once again went back to work to diminish DeSantis just this week.

Breitbart News reported St. Pete Polls issued a survey Wednesday that suggested Crist was beating DeSantis by one percent, 45 percent to 44 percent:

Flashback to 2018, St. Pete Polls repeatedly found that voters favored Gillum, whose career was later marred by an incident in which he was found inebriated in a hotel room with two other men and baggies of crystal meth. St. Pete Polls projected Gillum winning by five points. When the votes were all cast however, DeSantis narrowly edged out Gillum in the state’s gubernatorial race by less than half a percentage point — 49.6 percent to Gillum’s 49.2 percent. The polls come as DeSantis has fought back against the Biden administration over coronavirus diktats.

“Florida is a free state, and we will empower our people,” DeSantis said in a campaign email. “We will not allow Joe Biden and his bureaucratic flunkies to come in and commandeer the rights and freedoms of Floridians.”

“Frankly, this is too serious, deadly serious, to be doing partisan name calling,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, accusing DeSantis of taking “steps that are counter to public health recommendations.”

Florida Chamber of Commerce polling data was not yet available at the time of publication.