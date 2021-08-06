Report: David Chipman May Have Helped China Cover Up Mass Stabbing

A report from Fox News alleges President Joe Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman appeared on Chinese State TV in 2012 and he may have been used by China to cover up a mass stabbing.

According to Fox News: “Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman appeared on a Chinese state-run media network, China Global Television Network (CGTN), previously known as CCTN, in December 2012 to discuss the government’s response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history that killed 28 people and injured two.”

The report later notes, “On the same day as the Newtown Massacre, there was a mass stabbing of 23 children at a school in China’s Henan Province.”

Fox News quotes a Reuters column regarding the stabbing:

On the same day as the Newtown shooting, a crazed man broke into a school building in central China, stabbing and slashing 23 pupils in an attack that, although not fatal, lit up the Internet – but barely registered with official state media. Instead, media gave top coverage to the U.S. shooting and barely mentioned the Henan school attack, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism of the ruling Communist Party’s readiness to reflect on the ills of U.S. society but not on China’s own.

Chipman’s appearance coincided with the Sandy Hook attack and the stabbing in Henan Province. And China may have used Chipman to be sure the international focus stayed on Sandy Hook.

Additionally, Fox News also points out that “Chipman did not disclose his 2012 appearance on CGTN in written responses to the Senate’s questions for the record.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) seized on Chipman’s failure to disclose the 2012 appearance on Chinese State TV:

Biden's ATF nominee & gun control lobbyist David Chipman is a disaster.@TedCruz called out Senate Judiciary Dems for ignoring Chipman's failure to disclose his appearance on Chinese State TV that may have been used as propaganda by China to cover up a mass stabbing of children. pic.twitter.com/WRPRrAoRRK — NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2021

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.