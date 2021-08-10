Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation as Governor of New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced on Tuesday that he will resign his office in 14 days after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said in a noon press conference.

Cuomo thanked “the women who came forward with sincere complaints,” and said that “In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

“You taught me and you taught others an important lesson,” he concluded.