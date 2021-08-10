Dem NY Sen. Kaminsky: Cuomo Nursing Home Investigation ‘Shouldn’t Go Anywhere’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D) stated that the investigation into outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic should continue despite Cuomo’s planned resignation.

Kaminsky said that he doesn’t think there will be an impeachment proceeding now that Cuomo plans to resign.

Later, co-host John Roberts asked, “What should happen with the nursing home investigation now?”

Kaminsky responded, “It shouldn’t go anywhere. When I was at DOJ, whether someone was in office or out of office has no bearing on evidence you have. If you collect evidence, and it amounts to a crime, you bring that case, period.”

