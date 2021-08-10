Far-Left Democrat Activist Announces House Bid for Val Demings’ Seat

Maxwell Frost, an Orlando-based far-left Democrat activist, will announce his run for Rep. Val Demings’s House seat on Wednesday, according to a report.

The Hill reported that Frost, who is 24, is set to announce in hopes of becoming one of the first Gen Z members of Congress if he wins. The 24-year-old was an organizer for March for Our Lives, which is a gun control group.

He told the publication that his campaign would focus on gun violence, Medicare for all, and the criminal justice system. In addition to March for Our Lives, according to his Twitter, he was also with the ACLU and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Frost looks to align himself with radical “squad” members. He said:

Every two years every community has an opportunity to send a different type of politician to Congress and we’ve seen people doing this across the nation with folks like AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] and [Rep.] Cori Bush [D-Mo.]. … Now we have an open seat here where we have an opportunity to elect another person to Congress who’s going to fight for folks who are suffering.

However, as the Hill noted, the Democrat’s campaign announcement follows major defeats for the far-left in the Democrat primaries across the country: Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary, and the New York City mayoral primary.

Frost also said, “I stand for a lot of progressive [far-left radical] ideals, but the way we’re coming at this campaign, I think, is going to feel a little different than what we’ve been used to on the progressive side.” He also mentioned that he’s not challenging anyone, as Demings is running for Senate, making the seat “open.”

Demings, instead of running for reelection, announced her bid for the U.S. Senate to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (FL) in the midterms next year.