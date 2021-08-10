Report: 15 Shot on Monday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one of them fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the fatal shooting occurred inside a laundromat in the 4200 block of West Madison Street around 3:30 p.m.

WGN-TV notes a man believed to be 30-40 years old was discovered in the business with a gunshot wound to the head and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sun-Times pointed out a 69-year-old man was also injured in the shooting but was hospitalized in good condition.

Monday’s violence follows a weekend during which at least 72 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. Eleven of the 72 shooting victims succumbed their wounds, including Chicago police officer Ella French.

Breitbart News explained that 29-year-old French was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday night just after 9 p.m. Her partner was also shot and he is hospitalized in critical condition.

Twenty-one-year-old Emonte Morgan was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Officer French.

ACCUSED COP KILLER: Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/lixcKh1W7S pic.twitter.com/WYUGozoTP9 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

ABC 7 points out Morgan was also charged with “attempted first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

