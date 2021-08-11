Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, famed Biden accuser Tara Reade has called for an investigation into the president and the people who protect him.

Speaking with Fox News, Reade set her crosshairs on the #MeToo organization Time’s Up for working with Andrew Cuomo to discredit his accusers.

“Time’s Up committed the most hideous betrayal to protect their most powerful friends and not only not protect survivors but cause harm,” Reade said.

“The revelations and Cuomo’s resignation is a signal to the powerful men with nasty behavior that survivors’ voices will be heard and their behavior no longer rewarded. Not from a governor and not from the president of the United States,” she added.

Prior to Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, Time’s Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position after it was revealed that she advised Andrew Cuomo at the height of the scandal instead of supporting his accusers.

“Kaplan advised the Cuomo administration last year when he was accused of sexual harassment by former economic development adviser Lindsey Boylan,” Breitbart reported on Tuesday. “Last week’s report by New York attorney general Letitia James (D) found Kaplan gave her approval to a letter drafted by the Cuomo administration attacking Boylan’s credibility and motives. Human Rights Campaign leader Alphonso David also reviewed the letter.”

In a lengthy op-ed for Russia Today (RT), Tara Reade described her feeling of devastation after the organization declined to take her case under its wing:

In 2020, I was trying to get some measure of protection and hire a lawyer. I went to Time’s Up in January of 2020 on a quest for an attorney. I also thought Joe Biden might drop out of the presidential race. Wishful thinking. I was on a conference call with a director at Times Up Legal Defense Fund and a staff member who were informing me I could not qualify for the public relations arm of their services. I was devastated. A couple months prior they had accepted my case and vetted it. I was being referred to lawyers that would possibly represent me. None from the organization ever did. However, they kept asking me everything about the case. I thought I had the safety of this non-profit that protected women and helped them bring forward their cases. I could not have been more mistaken.

In March of 2020, Tara Reade claimed that then-senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. Shortly thereafter, she detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department.

A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

In her statement to Fox News, Reade called on President Biden to resign. “I hope for justice. Cuomo resigned today and Biden should also resign,” she said.

