Fact Check: Biden White House Falsely Accuses Donald Trump of Telling People to Inject Poison to Cure Coronavirus

CLAIM: White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that President Donald Trump told people to inject poison into themselves to cure coronavirus. “I would note that at the time just for context the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID,” she said during a White House press briefing Wednesday.

VERDICT: FALSE. Breitbart News has repeatedly fact-checked versions of this claim and found them to be false.

In April of 2020, President Donald Trump asked questions during a press briefing about medical professionals using disinfectants or ultraviolet rays to kill the virus, but never instructed Americans to inject themselves with bleach or poison to fight off the virus.

From his full comments:

And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.

When Trump was asked a follow-up question about whether he actually thought disinfectant should be “injected into a person,” Trump said no.

“It wouldn’t be through injection,” he said. “We’re talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area.”