Gavin Newsom Loses Cool: ‘Everybody Outside this State is B*tching’ About California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) lost his cool during a recent interview, complaining that he has been “taking a lot” of heat from the media in the past year.

Newsom, who faces a recall effort in mere weeks, is seen snapping at reporters during an interview conducted last week by the Sacramento Bee, according to video clips that have gone viral on social media.

Newsom not doing so hot 😂 pic.twitter.com/LcTx2jJOSZ — thehardhatintellectual (@MelanieMusey) August 10, 2021

“It would be nice if our homegrown team would be focusing on what’s right,” a frustrated Newsom lamented. “Everybody outside this state is bitching about this state.”

“Guys, forgive me, I know I am a little pointed today, but I’ve been taking a lot from you folks for a lot of months,” the governor added. “I should be able to express myself, too.”

Newsom also lashed out at Florida and Texas, saying the Republican-run states could “eat their hearts out” regarding California’s economy.

“I’m a future ex-governor,” the governor stated. “It could happen in a few weeks, it could happen in a few years. I love this damn state.”

This is not the first time that Newsom’s campaign to stay in power has turned negative in recent days.

On Thursday, the governor attacked conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder during a Zoom call with campaign volunteers, targeting the candidate who is the leading contender to replace him, according to polls.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

For months Newsom has criticized the recall effort as the handiwork of far-right supporters of former President Trump and a Republican Party intent on undermining his election in 2018, shying away from personal attacks on the candidates hoping to take his place in Sacramento. But in a Zoom call with volunteers working on his anti-recall campaign, Newsom hit out at Elder, calling him a major Trump supporter — a rallying cry in a state won overwhelmingly by President Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Newsom also accused Elder of being a threat to abortion rights established under the landmark Roe vs. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973.

The recall election is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021.