Democrat Cindy Axne Claims Illegals Are Not Spreading Coronavirus

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), the lone congressional Democrat from Iowa, during the Let’s Talk Guthrie County podcast, claimed that the illegals crossing the border are not spreading the Chinese coronavirus.

The host asked Axne about the southern border and the possible cases of Chinese Coronavirus coming from the illegal migrants:

Customers and Border Protection have apprehended more than 176,000 migrants from July 1st to July 28th of this year, more than [sic] 2000 coming from the CBP. I’d just like to get your thoughts on the border situation and ensure that these migrants aren’t coming over with [the Chinese coronavirus] and infecting U.S. citizens.

The congresswoman responded by saying it’s “not even a reality” that “people 1,300 miles away are infecting [Americans].” She added, “We all know [the Chinese coronavirus] can’t travel” 1,300 miles and mentioned that it’s because “folks are literally being detained at the border.”

Axne even blamed Americans who are not wearing masks and not getting the coronavirus vaccine for causing the virus to spread. The Iowan said it is “disingenuous” for anyone “to say that people are coming into the country and spreading” the Chinese coronavirus:

If people 1,300 miles away are infecting us with [Chinese coronavirus] we got a bigger problem then I thought. That’s not even a reality. We all know [the Chinese coronavirus] can’t travel like that and we all know as you mentioned, folks are literally being detained at the border. So to say that people are coming into the country and spreading this, is quite honest, it’s so disingenuous. What we need are people in our own communities who won’t get the vaccination, to get the vaccination, because they are the ones who are spreading it. Unfortunately, we see too many young poeple, young children, who can’t get vaccinated. Thier parents are very scared to send them back to school and I can’t blame them, it’s very scary to know your child is being exposed to a dangerous pandemic because unfortunately, others won’t wear a mask or get vaccinated. So, I’d have to look into their own communitiy becuase it’s certainly not coming in from 1,300 miles away.

Despite what Axne said on the podcast, documents from a leaked presidential briefing recently said that 20 percent of the illegal migrant children who were unaccompanied crossing the border tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. The report showed the children tested positive after Border Patrol had released them into communities.

NBC News also reported that “Migrants are not tested for Covid in Border Patrol custody unless they show symptoms, but all are tested when they leave Border Patrol custody, according to DHS officials.”

Breitbart News exclusively reported that Axne favors federally mandating masks for children in schools. When asked at a town hall, she said that she would “check and see” what she can do “at a federal level” to mandate that children wear masks in schools.