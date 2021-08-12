Philadelphia Mandates Employees Get the Jab or Wear Two Masks

Philadelphia has mandated city employees either get vaccinated or wear two masks starting September 1. The city has also mandated businesses require masks or proof of vaccination for patrons and employees, which became effective Thursday at midnight.

“I’m upset,” Mayor Jim Kenney announced. “This amazes me that this is the most simple thing to do to keep yourself safe and your family safe and your community safe and people still refuse to do it. We know we need to take stronger steps to protect our residents.”

“Masks will also be required at all outdoor, unseated gatherings of more than 1,000 people,” CBS 3 reported. “For indoor dining, masks will be required unless the restaurant requires proof of vaccination for patrons and staff. There are no changes for outdoor dining, which can continue unrestricted.”

Breitbart News reported Dr. Anthony Fauci supported double masking in January, saying it “just makes common sense that it would likely be more effective.”

About 30 percent of Philadelphia has not been vaccinated. As of August 11, according to Google’s coronavirus tracking system, Philadelphia County has a seven-day death average of 0.86 with an infection rate of 189 people.

Philadelphia’s new restrictions follow New York City’s, which mandates residents show proof of vaccination prior to entering indoor establishments, including restaurants and gyms. The mandate was enacted August 3.