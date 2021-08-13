A senior Biden official at the State Department expressed sadness Friday that the administration was “powerless” to protect women and girls in Afghanistan from the Taliban.

Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Molly Montgomery shared her thoughts on Twitter early Friday morning after reports demonstrated the swiftness of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“Woke up with a heavy heart, thinking about all the Afghan women and girls I worked with during my time in Kabul,” she wrote on her personal account. “They were the beneficiaries of many of the gains we made, and now they stand to lose everything.”

This deleted tweet from a senior Biden State Department official captures the private feelings of many others. pic.twitter.com/uoeEukSerh — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 13, 2021

She appeared to express frustration that the Biden administration was unable to help them.

“We empowered them to lead, and now we are powerless to protect them,” she wrote.

The Twitter post disappeared from the site later in the day, but not before reporters took screenshots of it.

“This deleted tweet from a senior Biden State Department official captures the private feelings of many others,” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan wrote.

The sentiment Montgomery voiced opposes the message from the White House, insisting the president has no regrets about his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“The President is firmly focused on how we can continue to execute an orderly drawdown and protect our men and women serving in Afghanistan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News. “You heard him earlier this week: he does not regret his decision.”

Biden denied he would bear responsibility for a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan during an interview with CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan during his presidential campaign.

“Do I bear responsibility? Zero responsibility,” he said in February 2020.