Poll: Plurality ‘Strongly Disapprove’ of Joe Biden’s Job Performance

A plurality of likely voters “strongly disapprove” of President Biden’s job performance, a Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “How do you think Joe Biden is handling his job as President?”

Overall, the survey showed Biden garnering a slightly negative overall rating, with 46.5 percent approving and 47.5 percent disapproving. Six percent expressed no opinion.

Among those who disapproved, a plurality, or 41.6 percent, “strongly” disapproved:

The trend coincides with Breitbart News’s report this week finding Biden’s approval rating sinking to 49 percent on August 11, per Real Clear Politics’s average of multiple polls. Those included the Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, and The Hill/HarrisX. However, Biden’s RealClearPolitics average rose to 50.1 as of Saturday following a Rasmussen Reports survey.

The surveys come as Biden’s administration ramps up its focus on imposing restrictions related to the Chinese coronavirus.

The White House is reportedly weighing vaccine mandates for interstate travel, and this week, Biden told reporters he is “checking” to see if he can intervene and stop bans on mask mandates in states such as Florida and Texas.