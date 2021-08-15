Vulnerable Democrats are trying to save themselves by blasting President Joe Biden for his botched attempt of withdrawing from Afghanistan, saying, “There’s no way to hide it.”

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), who is in a vulnerable district and has come under fire in the past for allegedly making “demeaning statements” towards police and voted to defund the police, came out with a statement on Afghanistan. He said that “the situation in Afghanistan is another shame” on the Biden administration and there is now “no way to hide it.” Gonzalez added that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was not going to be easy, but “it didn’t need to come to this.” “The US must do everything in its power to help our partners & allies to safety & protect our national security,” he added:

There’s no way to hide it. The situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this admin. Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn’t need to come to this. The US must do everything in its power to help our partners & allies to safety & protect our national security. — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) August 15, 2021

Another vulnerable Democrat, Rep. Dean Phillips (MN), made two statements slamming the Biden administration.

He said in a tweet that he is a Gold Star son of the Vietnam War, and he said that his heart ached for all of the “thousands of Gold Star families of an eerily similar and painful episode forty-six years later.”

At the same time of feeling this way towards the administration’s failed attempt to withdraw, the congressman said he listened to the Afghanistan War withdrawal briefing from the White House.

As a Gold Star son of the Vietnam War listening to the White House briefing on the Afghanistan War withdrawal, my heart particularly aches for the thousands of Gold Star families of an eerily similar and painful episode forty-six years later. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) August 15, 2021

Over the weekend, Philips also said, “While our Afghanistan exit strategy has been a failure, the decision to do so remains the correct one.”

“Over twenty years we’ve lost 2,300 Americans, suffered 20,000 injuries, spent $2.2 trillion, trained 300,000 Afghani troops, and most of the county fell in just days,” he said.

My heart breaks for the Americans and Afghanis who gave their lives and livelihoods to securing a new future for Afghanistan, but history shows that securing brighter futures must come from within a nation. It’s almost never possible – or advisable – from the outside. 2/2 — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) August 14, 2021

He added that his heart breaks for all of the American and Afghani lives lost to try and form a different future for the country over the last 20 years.

“My heart breaks for the Americans and Afghanis who gave their lives and livelihoods to securing a new future for Afghanistan, but history shows that securing brighter futures must come from within a nation,” Phillips continued.

