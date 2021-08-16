Donald Trump: Who Will Joe Biden Surrender to Next?

Former President Donald Trump released more statements on Monday criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Trump noted Biden had first “surrendered” to the coronavirus pandemic before surrendering to the Taliban, allowing them to overrun Afghanistan over the weekend.

“Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next?” Trump asked. “Someone should ask him, if they can find him.”

President Joe Biden remained on vacation at Camp David in Maryland as U.S. diplomats scrambled Sunday to escape Kabul, Afghanistan. https://t.co/8ShhZQM3IW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 15, 2021

Biden remains on vacation at the presidential retreat at Camp David and has not spoken about Afghanistan publicly on camera since last Tuesday.

The Biden White House issued a statement on Biden’s behalf on Saturday, blaming Trump for negotiating with the Taliban in the first place.

But Trump indicated he would have done a better job with the withdrawal of troops.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge,” he said.

Helicopters busily rescued personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, just weeks after President Joe Biden promised that there was “no circumstance” in which that spectacle, remembered from Vietnam, would recur. https://t.co/mmFJ7LvWL2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 15, 2021

Trump expressed frustration in a second that Biden was leaving military equipment behind for the Taliban to use and not prioritizing Americans for evacuation.

“Who can believe such incompetence?” he asked. “Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed.”