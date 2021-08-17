President Biden’s approval rating sunk to another historical low on Tuesday following the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released Tuesday.

The survey found Biden’s approval rating dropping significantly in mere days, falling to 46 percent, seven points lower than the 53 percent approval garnered in the same survey taken Friday, August 13. According to Reuters, Tuesday’s approval rating is the “lowest recorded in weekly polls that started when Biden took office in January.”

Similarly, data from Tuesday’s Rasmussen Reports survey showed Biden’s approval sinking to the poll’s all-time low, reaching 45 percent after matching his previous low of 46 percent on Monday.

The survey comes days after the Taliban seized the U.S.-backed Afghan government as Biden vacationed at Camp David. He returned to the White House briefly on Monday to address the nation, admitting that the Afghan government’s collapse occurred “more quickly than anticipated.”

“I am president of the United States and the buck stops with me,” Biden said during the speech. “I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face but I do not regret my decision to end America’s warfighting in Afghanistan.”

Biden rushed back to Camp David to finish his vacation that same day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that she is unsure when the 78-year-old commander-in-chief will return to the White House.

“The president will return to the White House. I don’t have an exact time for you,” she said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Notably, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found support for America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan plummeting by double digits over the past few months, dropping from 69 percent support in April to 49 percent this week.