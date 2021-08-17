Amid backlash from his failed withdrawal in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is receiving support from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), who penned a letter to him on Tuesday and said he is “eager” to welcome Afghan refugees to the state.

In his letter to Biden, Cox says he hopes to continue the state’s “long history of welcoming refugees from around the world” by giving refuge to those fleeing Afghanistan.

“I’m deeply saddened by the human tragedy currently unfolding in Afghanistan,” Cox wrote. “I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helloing them restart their lives in a new country.”

“We are eager to continue that practice and assist with the resettlement of individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan, especially those who valiantly helped U.S. troops, diplomats, journalists, and other civilians over the past 20 years,” he added.

Utah was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution. We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities. Today we sent a letter to @POTUS expressing our desire in helping those who are fleeing Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ZuAnjMNEgY — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) August 18, 2021

According to Cox, “Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees” as the state was “settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago.” Cox also claimed that Utah’s founding “descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities.”

“Please advise us in the coming days and weeks how we can assist,” Cox concluded.

