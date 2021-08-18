Gavin Newsom ‘Incredibly Proud’ of Joe Biden After Afghanistan Disaster

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters Tuesday that he was “incredibly proud” of President Joe Biden, when asked whether Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan might become a liability for him during the recall election.

Newsom backed the president, according to Yahoo! News:

A local reporter asked Newsom Monday if the fallout from the withdrawal from Afghanistan would “complicate” whether Biden is “the right person” to campaign with ahead of the recall election. Newsom didn’t directly answer the question, instead sharing his pride in the president and doubling down on campaigning with him. “I’m incredibly proud of President Biden,” Newsom responded. “I’m incredibly enthusiastic to have his support on [a] ‘no’ vote and look forward to him coming out here.” Biden stumping for Newsom – as he and Vice President Harris have been considering since last week – could prove politically poisonous at the moment as the president deals with the fallout from the fall of Afghanistan.

Last week, before the scale of the disaster in Afghanistan became apparent, Biden reiterated his support for Newsom, who is struggling in the polls. Both the president and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to campaign for Newsom in the recall, which will be held Sep. 14, though mail-in voting has already begun.

