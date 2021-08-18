Hundreds of protesters gathered Monday and Tuesday at the Maine State House to protest the state’s rule requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus.

Last week, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) issued an emergency rule requiring healthcare workers to get fully vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus by October 1. That includes employees of hospitals, home health agencies, nursing facilities, residential care facilities, intermediate care facilities, and multi-level health care facilities licensed by the state, per the governor’s office.

“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to protect the lives and livelihoods of Maine people and to curb this pandemic,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) said in a statement at the time.

“Healthcare workers perform a critical role in protecting the health of Maine people, and it is imperative that they take every precaution against this dangerous virus, especially given the threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant,” she said, touting the vaccine requirement as a move “protecting health care workers, their patients, including our most vulnerable, and our health care capacity.”

However, protests erupted this week in opposition to the state’s move.