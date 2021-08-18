Top U.S. General Mark Milley stated Wednesday “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this [Afghan] army and this government in 11 days.”

Milley, who has been very concerned about a lack of wokeness in the military as of late, said in a prepared statement that intelligence assessments revealed the quickly approaching collapse of the Afghan U.S.-backed government was only a possibility, but those assessments ranged from weeks to months to even years following America’s absence.

“Right now, we have to focus on this mission because we have soldiers at risk,” Milley said, adding that American citizens are stranded behind enemy lines. “This is personal,” he said.

Milley’s comments about the lack of accurate intelligence comes as the Washington Post, NBC News, New York Times, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal reported President Joe Biden’s intelligence apparatus believed Afghan stability was unsure.

The failure of U.S. intelligence comes as Biden on July 8 acknowledged an intelligence report that indicated Afghanistan would probably collapse but claimed the intelligence reports were not “true.”