Back to the Bunker: Joe Biden Hides from the Public Again as Afghanistan Spirals into Chaos

President Joe Biden again tried to distance himself from the political fallout of the disaster in Afghanistan, disappearing into the White House.

The president met with his national security team at the White House on Thursday morning but made no effort to speak to the American people about the growing chaos in Afghanistan.

Vice President Kamala Harris also maintained her silence, as she has not made a public appearance for seven days.

The White House did not schedule a press briefing Thursday, leaving reporters in the building idle.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki has not held a press briefing for two days after she and national security advisor Jake Sullivan tried to defend the administration’s handling of the crisis Tuesday.

White House press staff directed all administration updates about the crisis to the press briefings at the Pentagon and the State Department.

Even the White House social media accounts were slower than usual, sharing no photos of the president or vice president at work.

One social media post claimed that 7,000 people had been evacuated, but there was no update on how many American citizens had been evacuated or how many were of the estimated 15,000 were left.

White House press staff also did not detail the president’s plans for the weekend, even though he was expected to travel to Delaware, according to an FAA advisory.