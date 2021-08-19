Joe Biden Celebrates World Humanitarian Day amid Afghanistan Collapse

President Joe Biden celebrates World Humanitarian Day on Thursday while Americans are trapped in Afghanistan after Sunday’s collapse.

The White House wrote in a statement paying “tribute to the humanitarian workers and everyone on the ground advocating for and delivering life-saving aid to the most vulnerable every day.”

“This year, more than 235 million people in over 56 countries are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection,” the statement continued. “Aid workers have responded to historic numbers of people fleeing political repression, persecution, armed conflict, gender-based violence, and natural disasters.”

NEW: Pres. Biden statement on World Humanitarian Day vows to "put human rights at the center of our foreign policy–not through endless military deployments, but with our diplomacy, our economic tools, supporting aid workers and organizations, and rallying the world to join us.” pic.twitter.com/xif5aXyi7x — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 19, 2021

“The United States stands with our partners around the world to condemn the killing, kidnapping, or any other attack against humanitarian aid workers and we honor the noble service of the many continuing to serve in the face of these threats,” the White House said while a report estimates 15,000 American citizens are trapped in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press reported the U.S. military “does not have the forces and firepower in Afghanistan” to retrieve the stranded Americans. The military’s only mission is to secure the Kabul airport to collect “Americans and at-risk Afghans elsewhere in the capital,” sending them on flights out of the country.

As of Sunday, only about 2,900 people have been evacuated.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday the Taliban fired upon a crowd protesting the removal of the Afghan flag. Another report suggests the Taliban terrorists are killing people if they find copies of the Bible on their mobile phones.

“We’re hearing from reliable sources that the Taliban demand people’s phones, and if they find a downloaded Bible on your device, they will kill you immediately,” Dr. Rex Rogers, President of SAT-7 North America, told Religion News Service. “It’s incredibly dangerous right now for Afghans to have anything Christian on their phones. The Taliban have spies and informants everywhere.”