New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Thursday expressed his desire to inoculate children with vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus, declaring that it needs to be done “quickly” and vowing to see if there needs to be a “very special push there” to make it a reality, as none of the vaccines are currently approved for children.

Responding to a questioner who asked why he has not been more emphatic about getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated, de Blasio acknowledged that officials should “always be looking for the next place to push.”

I do think a lot of the things we’ve done here New York City have helped really move things, whether it was the freedom to vaccinate effort or more recently what we’ve done with our vaccine mandates and indoor dining and public employees and the hundred dollar incentives.

He continued, adding that he has not sensed any sort of delay or “anything that they’re missing” at this point in time:

So I do feel that we should always be looking for the next place to push. To the question, it’s a very good one. What can we do to get those 5-11 year olds vaccinated? I think the Biden administration has been focused on continuing to move things rapidly,”

“But I think you’re making a great point. We need it, and we need it quickly,” he said of vaccinating children, promising to “take that point and go check again on what’s happening and see if we need to do some very special push there.”

“We need to reach everyone with vaccination, and we have found the vaccination effort amazingly successful for this nation. So let’s get to those 5-11 year-olds,” the Democrat mayor added.

Watch:

The mayor then directed attention to Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, who said the studies on vaccinating children are underway. He expects Pfizer to be the first to apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 5-11 year olds, which could occur as early as September.

Notably, none of the vaccines have been fully authorized by the FDA, operating under emergency use authorization only.

The Democrat mayor made waves in recent days over the Key to NYC Pass, forcing businesses to discriminate against the unvaccinated and threatening to impose hefty fines on businesses that refuse to adhere to the stringent mandates.