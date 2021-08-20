Far-left Democrat Cori Bush (D-MO) is blasting OnlyFans after it announced it would no longer allow sexually explicit material, declaring that “sex work is work.”

“Using sex workers to build your platform only to kick them off once you make it big is disgusting. Sex work is work,” the freshman Democrat said following the news of the subscription service banning sexually explicit material:

Using sex workers to build your platform only to kick them off once you make it big is disgusting. Sex work is work. https://t.co/qnJK7SsSxi — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 19, 2021

OnlyFans, which rose to become a popular platform for access to pornography, announced this week it will ban “sexually explicit” content beginning October 2021. However, it clarified that nude content will be permitted, although it must fit with the updated policies.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The decision to ban sexual conduct reportedly comes following pressure from payment processors who were unhappy with much of the content on OnlyFans and the high rate of chargebacks they received. The move by OnlyFans to crack down on pornography also comes shortly after the company was approached by BBC News which had received leaked internal documents that raised concerns about OnlyFans’ handling of illegal content on the platform. BBC News claimed in May that OnlyFans was failing to verify the age of many of its creators, allowing those under the age of 18 to post explicit videos to the platform which is illegal. Recently leaked documents now appear to show that accounts are not automatically banned for breaking the site’s terms of service.

Bush is not the only high-profile Democrat to seemingly rush to the defense of those using the platform for sexually explicit material.

“Sex work is work. One reason I love Universal Basic Income is that more people won’t be desperate or exploited,” former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) said on Thursday, touting his UBI proposal — a hallmark of his primary campaign.