Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan during his rally Saturday in Cullman, Alabama.

“Biden failed totally on the pandemic and he’s now overseeing the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America. This is the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen,” he told the audience.

Trump added that Biden’s “botched exit in Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader perhaps at any time that anybody’s ever seen. Name another situation like this.”

He continued:

Vietnam looks like a master class in strategy compared to Joe Biden’s catastrophe. And it didn’t have to happen. All he had to do is leave the soldiers there until everything is out, our citizens, our weapons. Then you bomb the hell out of the bases, we have five bases, and you say ‘bye bye.’ You say, ‘bye bye.’ The scene of those big giant planes taking off with people hanging on the sides and falling off… there’ll never be anything like that. That’s worse than the helicopters. You remember the helicopters taking off the roofs? This blows it away. Not even a contest. This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time and it did not have to happen that way. This is not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender, a surrender for no reason.

Meanwhile, American citizens were being “harassed” and “beaten” by the Taliban behind enemy lines in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Saturday.