Ground Report — Taliban Fighter: ‘Go Back to Your Home, or I Will Shoot You’

A Taliban fighter stands guard atop a vehicle near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by AREF KARIMI …
AREF KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

The Taliban is reportedly threatening to shoot evacuees on Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

“Go back to your home, or I will shoot you,” a Taliban fighter told one man, “according to a person who witnessed the encounter.”

On the ground threats have instigated the U.S. embassy in Kabul to warn American citizens Saturday “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates… because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport.”

The New York Post confirmed via an on-the-ground report that the Taliban is “now attempting to take their U.S. passports and identification orders in an attempt to stop them from leaving the country.”

“I got to the gates and was about to show my passport, but the Taliban got it, and he said you are not allowed to go through and wouldn’t give it back,” one Afghan-American on the ground explained the Post. “I was lucky a U.S. marine was right there and forced him to give it back.”

The crisis at Kabul’s airport comes after President Joe Biden claimed Friday that to the “best of our knowledge – Taliban checkpoints – they are letting through people showing American passports.”

But Biden’s public relations scheme does not square with media reports on the ground or with his own Defense Secretary, who stated Friday Americans have been abused and beaten on the ground:

Reporting on the ground also confirms Washington Post reports that reveal the Taliban fighters are blocking “access” to the airport “with gunfire and violence.” In another report, the Taliban even attacked CNN’s camera crew.

“It’s definitely chaotic,” reporter Clarissa Ward tweeted on the ground. “It’s definitely dangerous.”

Media reports suggest an estimated 10,000 to 40,000 American citizens are stuck in Afghanistan.

