Watch: Disturbing Video Report Reveals Violence Outside Kabul Airport 

A disturbing video report reveals extreme violence outside the Kabul airport at the north gate Saturday, according to a Politico reporter.

“Source sends me another disturbing video of violence and chaos outside the Kabul airport The video was today, approx 1200-1300 Kabul time, and immediately outside airport at the north gate, per source of video,” Alex Thompson tweeted the video:

Source sends me another disturbing video of violence and chaos outside the Kabul airport

The video was today, approx 1200-1300 Kabul time, and immediately outside airport at the north gate, per source of video. pic.twitter.com/Nres2uEcyq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 21, 2021

The video comes as the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is warning Americans to not travel to the airport “because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport.”

“We are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the embassy stated.

The Taliban is reportedly threatening to shoot evacuees Saturday, the New York Times reported. “Go back to your home, or I will shoot you,” a Taliban fighter told one man, “according to a person who witnessed the encounter.”

Along with threatening to shoot people outside the airport, the New York Post confirmed the Taliban is “now attempting to take their U.S. passports and identification orders in an attempt to stop them from leaving the country.”