Joe Biden: History Will Judge Me as ‘Logical, Rational, and Right’ on Afghanistan

President Joe Biden boasted Sunday that history would treat him kindly after his chaotic exit from Afghanistan, despite widespread criticism from both political parties.

“I think, that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” Biden said confidently after delivering a speech on the issue and answering questions from reporters at the White House.

The president also claimed the exit from Afghanistan would always be chaotic, despite promising in April that it would be “responsibly, deliberately, and safely” and not “hasty.”

“Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter when we started; when we began,” he said.

“We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely. And we will do it in full coordination with our allies and partners…Taliban should know that if they attack us as we… “ – Pres. Biden 4/14/2021…h/t @mikeallen @axios #axiosam pic.twitter.com/XlvnyVfxN7 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 15, 2021

Biden claimed he had not seen polls showing the majority of Americans no longer considered him competent enough to do the job as president.

The latest polling from Rasmussen Reports shows Biden's job approval rating hitting another record low. https://t.co/uCb9iBxgXY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 18, 2021

He defended his decision to leave Afghanistan as “basic,” repeating his sense of urgency despite obviously failing to prepare for a smooth exit.

“My job is to make judgments. My job is to make judgments nobody else can or will make,” Biden said. “I made them. I’m convinced I’m absolutely correct.”

He repeatedly claimed that his critics just wanted him to stay in Afghanistan longer.

“Look, at the end of the day, if we didn’t leave Afghanistan now when do we leave?” he asked. “Another ten years? Another five years? Another year?”