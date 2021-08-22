Joe Biden: History Will Judge Me as ‘Logical, Rational, and Right’ on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden speaks during an update on the situation in Afghanistan and the effects of Tropical Storm Henri in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 22, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden boasted Sunday that history would treat him kindly after his chaotic exit from Afghanistan, despite widespread criticism from both political parties.

“I think, that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” Biden said confidently after delivering a speech on the issue and answering questions from reporters at the White House.

U.S soldiers stand guard inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

U.S soldiers stand guard inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

The president also claimed the exit from Afghanistan would always be chaotic, despite promising in April that it would be “responsibly, deliberately, and safely” and not “hasty.”

“Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter when we started; when we began,” he said.

Biden claimed he had not seen polls showing the majority of Americans no longer considered him competent enough to do the job as president.

He defended his decision to leave Afghanistan as “basic,” repeating his sense of urgency despite obviously failing to prepare for a smooth exit.

“My job is to make judgments. My job is to make judgments nobody else can or will make,” Biden said. “I made them. I’m convinced I’m absolutely correct.”

He repeatedly claimed that his critics just wanted him to stay in Afghanistan longer.

“Look, at the end of the day, if we didn’t leave Afghanistan now when do we leave?” he asked. “Another ten years? Another five years? Another year?”

