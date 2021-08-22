Vulnerable Democrats attended the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) ritzy annual fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Napa, California, while thousands of Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan.

Americans in Taliban controlled Kabul face constant threats from terrorists. Meanwhile, Pelosi is using the annual DCCC fundraiser to convince vulnerable House Democrats to pass agenda items, such as the so-called infrastructure bill.

New York Times journalist Kenneth Vogel circulated a now-deleted Instagram video of the event via Twitter that appears to show Pelosi speaking to the droves of maskless people sitting at tables with wine and gourmet food while mask-clad staff attend to them. Fundraiser attendee Kathryn Hall shared the initial video on her Instagram, but appears to have deleted the post. The event occurred outside.

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

Pelosi honored Democrats Reps. Cindy Axne (IA), Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA), Angie Craig (MN), Sharice Davids (KS), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Josh Harder (CA), Susie Lee (NV), Tom Malinowski (NJ), Haley Stevens (MI), and Lauren Underwood (IL). These Democrats stand to rake in tons of campaign cash from the fundraiser, which cost some donors up to $30,000 to attend.

The post claimed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in attendance. The secretary seems to have been in the state on official duties during the week.

Meanwhile, reports show thousands of Americans and U.S. Afghan allies are trapped in Afghanistan and struggling to reach the airport in Kabul for evacuation.

Some reports claim the Taliban has been seizing U.S. passports from Afghan Americans trying to enter the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country.

On Sunday morning, the Pentagon activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, compelling commercial airlines to help with the evacuation process.

Civilians are not able to fly into Kabul. Instead, they will help transport the thousands of Americans and Afghan allies in airbases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Germany to relieve strain on those facilities.

“These vulnerable Democrats will have plenty of time to sip expensive wine with Nancy Pelosi in Napa after voters fire them in the midterms,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said of the attendees.

