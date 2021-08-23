Joe Biden to Parents: Make Children Wear Masks When They Leave Home and Stay Away from Unvaccinated People

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: U.S. President Joe Biden departs during an event to honor the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm in the East Room of the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Storm defeated the Last Vegas Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals to win …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden urged American parents Monday to stop allowing their kids to spend time with unvaccinated people and to make sure they wear masks.

“Make sure that everyone around your child who can be vaccinated is vaccinated,” Biden said, referring to other parents, adults, and teenagers in their social circles.

He also encouraged parents to put their own personal mask mandates on their children.

A woman adjusts a child's mask after they after they ice-skated on the last day at the Wollman ice skating rink now closed in Central Park New York on February 21, 2021. - The City of New York was to end today the contracts that allow the Trump Organization to manage several attractions such as the Wollman and Lasker Rinks, following the violent outburst of violence at the U.S. Capitol, but after New Yorkers complained about the closure of a safe outdoor exercise facility during the pandemic, mayor Bill De Blasio issued this statement: New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year, the Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season. But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman adjusts a child’s mask. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images).

“Make sure child is masked when they leave home,” he said. “That’s how we can best keep our kids safe.”

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 17: A child wearing a face shield and mask stands in the cafeteria of Medora Elementary School on March 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the reopening of Jefferson County Public Schools for in-person learning with new COVID-19 procedures in place. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

A child wearing a face shield and mask stands in the cafeteria of Medora Elementary School. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images).

The president has repeatedly endorsed mask mandates for schoolchildren in America and publicly condemned Republican governors for enacting bans on mask mandates in schools.

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks during an update on the situation in Afghanistan and the effects of Tropical Storm Henri in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 22, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden speaks during an update on the situation in Afghanistan. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images).

Recent polling shows Americans growing increasingly critical of Biden’s response to the pandemic after the surge of the Delta variant of the virus in the United States.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed Biden’s approval rating for the issue drop 12 points.

Sixty-six percent of Americans approved of his response in July. Only 54 percent now support his handling of the issue. The poll was conducted from August 12-16.

Other polls have indicated that fewer Americans trust Biden’s handling of the pandemic.

