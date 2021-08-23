Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan are being tested for the Chinese coronavirus after they arrive in the United States, Pentagon officials said on Monday.

During a press briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that thousands of Afghans arriving in the U.S. over the coming days and weeks will not be required to test negative for coronavirus before their arrival.

Instead, Afghans are being tested after they arrive so long as they are not showing symptoms.

Kirby said:

As I understand it, medical personnel at the — at Hamid Karzai International Airport are conducting COVID screening for those who are febrile or symptomatic. And then as appropriate, depending on what the temporary safe haven, what the guidelines are at the temporary safe havens, additional screenings at some of those safe havens occur. [Emphasis added] An then, upon arrival at the United States, all passengers are being tested upon arrival, and then, you know, and then medical professionals make the proper decisions after that. [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, American citizens boarding international flights back to the U.S. are required to test negative for coronavirus before their arrival.

The waiving of coronavirus guidelines is part of President Joe Biden’s larger effort to fast-track tens of thousands of Afghans into the U.S. As Breitbart News reports, the Biden administration is flying Afghans to Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and Fort Bliss in Texas before they have finalized their visa processing.

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have resettled in the nation, more than double the residents living in Miami, Florida. Annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida, would achieve the same growth.

Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years, according to research, and each refugee costs taxpayers about $133,000 over the course of their lifetime. Within five years, an estimated 16 percent of all refugees admitted will need housing assistance paid for by taxpayers.

