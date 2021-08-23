White House Calls Fox News Host ‘Disgusting’ After Saying Jill Biden ‘Failed’ America

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

The press secretary for first lady Jill Biden called Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News host and former Rep. Sean Duffy’s (R-WI) wife, “disgusting” after the host said Jill “failed the country.”

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R) (R-WI) along with his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy deliver a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Campos-Duffy, over the weekend while hosting Fox News’s Fox & Friends, said that Jill failed the United States by lettiong “mentally frail” Joe Biden, her husband, run for president:

[Some can] wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone [Joe] this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail, in this position, um and that’s, yes of course the media and many poeple are saying and you had some poeple on your show this week that were suggesting it was Susan Rice, and Obama, and maybe Valerie Jarrett.

I’m sorry as a poltical spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Jill, Dr. Jill Biden, and if you ask me the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was to tell her husband, to, to love her husband and not let him run in these, in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the courtry as well.

The Fox News host’s monologue sounds like she also attempted to blame Jill for Joe’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, which has left thousands of Americans trapped in the countyr, now conquered by Taliban terrorists:

When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who is responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 03: U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions during an event in the East Room of the White House where he addressed the importance of people getting a COVID-19 vaccination August 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden also said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign following a state investigation that found Cuomo has sexually harassed multiple women. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Michael LaRosa, the press secretary, in a tweeted, “This is disgusting” of Campos-Duffy to say something along those lines and that Fox News should “know better” and “can do better and their views deserve better.”

“I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs,” La Rosa added.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released over the weekend showed that 51 percent of Americans no longer believe Joe is competent in his role as Commander-in-Chief. The poll was conducted after the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan. Now, Taliban terrorists control most of the country.

