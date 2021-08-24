Democrats Pass $3.5 Trillion Budget After Moderate Democrats Cave

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and moderate Democrats struck a compromise Tuesday on the path forward to voting on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill and adopting the $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

The House passed on H. Res. 601, the resolution that contains the rule for the House to consider the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, S. Con. Res. 14, the budget resolution, and H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021.

The measure passed 220-212, after House moderate Democrats led a revolt against Pelosi. Democrats passed the bill on partisan lines, with strong GOP opposition to the bill.

The rule stipulated that by passing H. Res. 601, it would also consider the budget adopted.

Ryan Nobles, a CNN congressional reporter, explained:

The House has passed a rule which “deems” the budget resolution passed. That means the $3.5T deal is ready to begin the reconciliation process. Every single Democrat- include the 10 who said they would not vote for it w/o a vote the infrastructure plan voted yes.

JUST IN: The House has passed a rule which “deems” the budget resolution passed. That means the $3.5T deal is ready to begin the reconciliation process.

Every single Democrat- include the 10 who said they would not vote for it w/o a vote the infrastructure plan voted yes. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

Moderate Democrats wanted assurances from Pelosi that they would consider the bipartisan infrastructure bill, believing that the delay could tank the bill.

Moderate Democrats voted for the bill after Pelosi promised them that they would vote for the bill by September. The moderates initially wanted consideration within one week.

Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA), Ed Case (D-HI), Jim Costa (D-CA), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Filemon Vela (D-FL), have served as part of the group leading the resistance against Pelosi. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) joined the group of moderates revolting against the Speaker.

“In consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage,” Pelosi said in a statement:

Pelosi announces path forward for infrastructure/reconciliation:

“In consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27”

Thanks Gottheimer + others for “enthusiastic support” pic.twitter.com/NHf9E98Fv7 — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) August 24, 2021

The rule contains a provision that would allow for Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) or his “designee” to concur or pass it without changes or amendments to the bill. The rule reads:

Provides for consideration of the Senate amendment to H.R. 3684. 9. Makes in order a motion offered by the chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure or his designee that the House concur in the Senate amendment to H.R. 3684. 10. Waives all points of order against consideration of the Senate amendment and the motion. 11. Provides that the Senate amendment and the motion shall be considered as read.

This might prevent the House from amending the bill, including a $30 billion cryptocurrency provision that pro-crypto lawmakers such as Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) have warned could send American jobs overseas.

Adam Brandon, the president of FreedomWorks, said in a statement after the vote:

House Democrats are sinking to new lows in order to pass their ridiculous tax and spending spree. Using a self-executing rule to pass a budget resolution is the absolute antithesis of proper budgetary process. When statutory rules are ignored and deliberation quashed, bad policy is always the result. Today’s actions demonstrate the continued mockery that Democrats are making out of our legislative process, and, unfortunately, taxpayers will be the ones suffering the consequences from their carelessness.

“On process alone, House Republicans should stand united against Speaker Pelosi’s ploy to railroad the Budget Resolution through the House,” Brandon added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.