Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that President Joe “Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead” upon the administration’s decision to not extend the August 31 evacuation deadline at the Taliban’s guidance.

“Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before our citizens. Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans,” Trump stated. “You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and the brightest to board these evacuation flights.”

“Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world,” Trump added. “What a terrible failure.”

“NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America?” Trump asked. “We don’t know.”

Reuters reported Monday that a person on a no-fly list was flown to the U.K. from Afghanistan amid Joe Biden’s evacuation effort from the Kabul airport. The U.K. said the individual, however, “is no longer considered a risk.”

Trump’s comments come after President Joe Biden on Tuesday submitted to the Taliban’s demand to honor August 31 withdrawal deadline. The decision followed Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying Tuesday the group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline.